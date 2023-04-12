A Man Allegedly Kills Son, Injuries Wife, Daughter In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Apr 12: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his son and injuring wife and daughter with sharp edged weapons in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that a man namely Kulbir Singh was arrested after police acted swiftly on getting information that he attacked his wife and children with sharp edged weapon in Rakhi Sum area of Samba.

“The son of accused died while wife and daughter are injured,” said police.

A case has been registered while the investigations are in progress.