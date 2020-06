‘The Black Cat” director Bhargav Saikia to make feature debut with ‘Bokshi’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia, best known for his Tom Alter-starrer short film “The Black Cat”, is making his directorial debut with horror fantasy movie “Bokshi”.

“The Black Cat”, also featuring Shernaz Patel, was an adaptation of author Ruskin Bond’s short story.

The new film is based on an original screenplay by debutant writer Harsh Vaibhav.

“As a filmmaker, my predominant interest lies in horror and fantasy fiction – Bokshi will give me the ideal opportunity to explore these two genres wholeheartedly.

"I am extremely excited to present this surreal contemporary horror tale to cinemagoers in India and beyond," Saikia said in a statement.