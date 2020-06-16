D K Jain gets one year extension as BCCI ethics officer and ombudsman

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge D K Jain will continue as BCCI’s ethics officer and ombudsman after getting a one-year extension from the cricket Board.

Jain was appointed by the Supreme Court in February 2019 as BCCI’s first ever ombudsman. He was later given the additional role of ethics officer. His term had ended on February 29 this year but his contract was renewed only last week.

“I resumed office last week and it is another one-year term as ethics officer and ombudsman. Considering the COVID-19 situation, I will be conducting hearings virtually,” Jain said. (AGENCIES)