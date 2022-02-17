Grenade attack in J&K’s Shopian, no casualty

Srinagar, Feb 17 : Militants hurled a grenade at a security force vehicle in J&K’s Shopian district on Thursday evening, but there was no casualty, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in Keegam village of Shopian.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded on road. There was no loss of life or injury reported.”

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off for searches. (Agencies)