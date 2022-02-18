Terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in Srinagar’s Khwaja Bazar, 2 shops damaged

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Khwaja Bazar in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday.

In the incident, two shops were reportedly damaged. However, no injury or casualties have been reported.

So far no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Militant attacked a party of the CRPF and the local police in Khswaja Bazar area of old Srinagar city Friday afternoon.

“The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the militants”, police sources said. (AGENCIES)