ACB Arrests Wildlife Deptt Guard, Broker For Accepting Bribe In Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that a Guard in Wildlife Department namely Tariq Ahmad Sofi posted at Waskhura, District Ganderal was demanding ₹ 5000/- as bribe for releasing the belongings of the complainant seized by the Wildlife Department.

Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ahmad Sofi R/o Zanakote Srinagar, a Guard in Wildlife Department while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5000/- through a broker namely Mohammad Yaseen Bhat from the complainant. Both of them were arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations of the case is going on.