Two non-local labourers shot at in J&K’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, Sep 24: Two non-local labourers were shot at and injured in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said the two were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

They were identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, residents of Batya Zila, Bihar, the police said. (Agencies)