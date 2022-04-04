Kashmir Pandit Shot at and injured in Shopian, hospitalized

Srinagar April 4: Terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit in Chotagam Harmain area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A top police officer said that terrorists fired upon a Kashmir Pandit identifying him as Sonu Kumar Balaji of Chotagam.

He has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (Agencies)