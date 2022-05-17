4 Persons Injured In Grenade Blast At Newly-Open Wine Shop In Baramulla

Srinagar, May 17: Four persons were injured when an terrorist, disguised as buyer, hurled a grenade inside a newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh on Tuesday evening.

Official sources said the terrorist hurled grenade at the wine shop this evening which exploded with a bang, leaving four persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and details about their condition is awaited.

A police officer confirmed the grenade blast and said that attacker disguised himself as buyer. He said that the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers. (Agencies)