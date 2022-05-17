One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 17: A 52-year-old man was killed while three others injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade inside a newly-opened Wine shop, at Dewan Bagh area in Baramulla district this evening.

Police said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, one among them identified as Ranjit Singh, 52, son of Krishan Lal of Rajouri succumbed to his injuries.

The injured have been identified as Govinder Singh of Kathua, Ravi Kumar son of Kartar Chand of Khatua and Govind Singh from Rajouri district.

Police said that the condition of one among the three injured persons, Govind Singh, is stated to be critical and has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.