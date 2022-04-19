Srinagar, April 19: Terrorists fired upon minority guard at Herpora Batagund area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
A top police officer said that Terrorists fired upon minority guard from a distance, which was retaliated by gaurds.
In this incident no loss of life or injury was reported. Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab fleeing Terrorists. (Agencies)
Terrorists Attack in Shopian, no injury: Police
