Having a spacious and new premises of the J&K International Arbitration Centre (JKIAC) in the Old Sadder Court in Srinagar shall prove more convenient both for the litigants and the Centre staff and legal officers. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Common High Court having taken due initiative in this regard was highlighted by the Union Law Minister who inaugurated the new premises of the JKIAC. The Arbitration Centre has its own importance in providing facilities and administrative assistance for the conduct of arbitration, reconciliation and mediation and, therefore, is known for settling disputes between the parties in a manner and a structure other than what is otherwise the procedure in the traditional courts.

Such centres go to a long extent in resolving the notion of the instrument of justice delivery taking unusually longer time as these Arbitration Centres have the capabilities of resolving disputes more swiftly and to the satisfaction of the two or more parties to a dispute which cannot happen in traditional courts which are overburdened with litigations. There is the provision of limited appeals from the Arbitration Awards and the provision of promoting more research, providing training and holding conferences / seminars etc all in alternative dispute resolution issues. Domestic and community level, besides other types of matters too, can come under the ambit of such Arbitration Centres the need of which to have more of them cannot be denied looking into the constant increase in disputes of different hues between the parties. The need of providing and guaranteeing ”Justice for all ” should follow the principle of ”at less cost” and ”as soon as possible” and institutions like the one under reference can play tremendous role provided these are organised, managed and made functional properly and professionally.