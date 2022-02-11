Bandipora Attack: Cop Martyred; 4 police, CRPF men injured

Srinagar, Feb 11: A policeman was martyred and four persons including three cops a CRPF trooper were injured in Grenade Blast at Nishat Park area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sources said that terrorists hurled a grenade towards joint party of Police and CRPF near Nishat Park injuring five of them.

The injured, four policemen and a CRPF trooper, were removed hospital. However one of them identified as Zubair Ahmad (SPO- Driver) from Papschan area of Bandipora succumbed to the injuries.

The police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. He said entire area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. However there was no report about arrest of anyone when this report was filed.(Agencies)