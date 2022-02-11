‘Taj Mahal’ in snow at Gulmarg

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Days after the world’s largest snow Igloo cafe was inaugurated, the Grand Mumtaz Resorts has created a snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal at the ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir.

The replica, made out of frozen snow, is attracting tourists and locals.

It took 17 days for the hotel team members in sub-zero temperatures to erect the replica of the monument of love, said General Manager Satyajeet Gopal.

We conceived this idea after witnessing a huge influx of tourists in Gulmarg and made the snow sculpture of the Taj, he added. (Agencies)