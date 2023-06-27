Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam, Cop Injured

KULGAM, Jun 27: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.

“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.