EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Till July 11

NEW DELHI, July 27: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Monday extended the deadline for application of higher pension for memberstill July 11. “Last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options by employees is extended to 11.07.2023,” a release by the Ministry of Labour & Employment reads.

This is the third such extension. The body in charge of the provident fund had previously extended the deadline twice, first from March 3 to May 3 and then to June 26. The deadline was extended to give pensioners more time to solve any issues they might have.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had allowed employees who were part of the EPFO before September 1, 2014 and had been in service after the said date but could not avail the joint option under the EPS, to do so within four months of the order.