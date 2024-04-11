Terrorist Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: An unidentified terrorist has been killed after an encounter broke out in wee hours between terrorists and security forces in Frasipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A top police officer said that during wee hours an input was received about presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of army and police intensified the searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party, leading to an encounter, the officer said.

During the firefight an unidentified terrorist’s body has been sighted near the encounter, while searches in the area are underway, the top police added.