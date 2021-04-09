Shopian Encounter: 3 militants killed, 2 still inside Masjid; Officer Among 4 Soliders Injured: Police

SHOPIAN: Three militants have been killed while two more are hiding in a masjid in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district and efforts are on to persuade them to surrender keepjng in view the sanctity of the masjid.

Four soldiers including an officer has sustained injuries and all are stable. A top police official said that so far three militants have been killed and two other are hiding in the masjid. ” We are using teargas shells in view of the sanctity of the masjid,” he said.

Pertitently, police also sent brother of a hiding militant alonwith local imam inside masjid to persuade them to surrender but efforts didnt fructify.

The encounter broke out yesterday in which three militants were killed and four soldiers including an officer sustained injuries.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GoC victor force have been personally monitoring the situation. Internet has been snapped in Shopian and Pulwama districts since yesterday. (KNO)