Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Ganderbal forest area, ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: A joint team of forces comprising of Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) busted an ‘old hideout’ in Shaginash Urpesh forest area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, official sources said.

They said that on receipt of specific information, the forces launched a search operation at the suspected place. During the operation ammunition including a Chinese Pistol magazine, 11 magazines of AK-47, six pistol rounds, 597 AK-47 rounds and 12 UGBL rounds were recovered from an old hideout in Shaginash Urpesh forests in Gutli Bagh, they said.

The operation was called off following the recovery, they added. (Agency)