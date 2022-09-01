SRINAGAR, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate and recovered arms and ammunition in Anantnag district.
Based on specific information, security personnel caught Faizal Ahmd Wagay near the checkpoint at Hutmara crossing after he tried to escape.
He was overpowered before he could open fire. A pistol and ammunition were recovered from him. (Agencies)
Terrorist associate arrested in Anantnag
