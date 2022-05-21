Terrorism-the gravest threat to peace & prosperity: LG Sinha

Anti-Terrorism Day observed at Raj Bhavan

Srinagar, May 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today administered the Anti-Terrorism Pledge to the senior officials, DCs and SSPs here at Raj Bhavan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.

“Terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity. On Anti Terrorism Day, let us resolve to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem. I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace & harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives”, observed the Lt Governor.

“No one will be allowed to create disturbances in Jammu Kashmir. We must join our efforts to demolish the terror activities and motivated propaganda being conducted from across the border. Society, especially the youth should work actively to isolate organizations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemy of humanity,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold country’s unity and territorial integrity.

The Day is observed to generate awareness in the country among all sections of people, about the danger of terrorism and violence and its effect on the people, society and the country as a whole.

The text of the pledge reads as under:

We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence.

We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.