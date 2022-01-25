Terror, its ecosystem perpetuated by Pak will be eradicated in J&K: LG

Urges youth to become part of development journey

Will build strong UT with 4 Ps

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country will be eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir and said the Union Territory is poised to become latest success story among Indian States and a model of socio-economic development for the country.

In his message on Republic Day, Sinha said changes in land laws are aimed at empowering the farmers.

Without naming Pakistan, the Lieutenant Governor said: “We should take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and terror ecosystem perpetuated by the neighbouring country”.

He paid tribute to the jawans and officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and other Central security forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity and integrity of the motherland.

Reaching out to the youth once again, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to be a part of the great journey of development on this beautiful land of peaceful coexistence, enlightenment, salvation and make valuable contribution in the enormous intellectual capital of the Union Territory.

Observing that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold and decisive step of breaking shackles erected in the path of development of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said after “historic transformative changes” in August 2019, J&K is poised to become latest success story among Indian States and a model of socio-economic development for the country.

“The Government is committed to build a strong Jammu and Kashmir and we will continue to march ahead with Mantra of 4 Ps—Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People first. We are determined to ensure that every single citizen of the UT enjoys prosperous and peaceful life,” he said.

He added that despite challenges, efforts are underway for turning Jammu and Kashmir into a preferred destination for industrial investment and opportunities.

Sinha disclosed that Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 48,000 crore so far.

“J&K is fast moving towards becoming a powerful and self-reliant UT by improving the standard of living of farmers, youth, women, labourers and all other citizens. The industrial revolution started just a year ago and has achieved much more than what the UT had clocked in the last 72 years. After the implementation of New Industrial Scheme under the guidance of Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, investment proposals worth Rs 48,000 crore have been received,” Sinha said.

Asserting that the Land Use Change Policy, which was a major impediment for industrial development has been simplified, he said the Policy is likely to attract more investment.

However, he added, the people are being misled on this issue and assured the land owners and farmers that all these changes have been effected with the sole aim of empowering them.

Without naming political parties which have objected to change in land laws, the Lieutenant Governor said there is a section in the society which has always been misleading the people about “imaginary issues” like demographic change, and on this pretext the most hardworking and needy class of people had been deprived of alienated their own land, or even using it as per their wishes or requirements.

Sinha highlighted the investments attracted by Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Dubai Expo.

“The global investors exhibited keen interest in investments in J&K and investment proposals worth Rs 3000 crore were finalized in a short span of two days only. In total, a target of investment proposal worth Rs 70,000 crore has been achieved within a year,” he said.

Referring to reforms undertaken to ensure transparency and accountability in the administration, the Lieutenant Governor said this has established fear-free and corruption-free system of governances besides introducing principles of financial prudence which have revolutionized the project implementation and enhanced financial inclusion and social equity.

“Every single penny of the Government exchequer is now spent on welfare of the people,” he added and said no work is being allotted without following tendering process and no bill is passed without geotagging and physical verification. Project delay which was earlier considered a norm is now a thing of the past, he asserted.

He said Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari through rail network by next year while work on Light Metro Rail in Jammu and Srinagar will start this year at an estimated cost of Rs 10,599 crore.

Observing that peace in Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for vibrant tourism sector, Sinha said between August and November 2021, about 52 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory.

“keeping in view the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of 75 years of independence, 75 off-beat tourist destinations are being development in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.