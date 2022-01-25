IIM Sirmaur organises seminar on education, equality & empowerment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur conducted a day-long online seminar on the topic “Education, Equality and Empowerment” on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur presided over the inaugural ceremony. She opined that empowerment of women as contributors, is cardinal to strengthen the national economy. “Education is key to empowerment as it enables and prepares to respond to the challenges, to confront the confirmed beliefs,” she added.

Prof Rohmetra expressed that gender discrimination still exists both in explicit and latent forms and transformative steps are needed to address this. “Women in India have unexplored potentials which they need to explore as equal economical and psychological partner in the growth process. Girls at home and families deserve equal opportunities to education, health and other basics with respect. We must train our girls to take decisions independently, they should be able to raise voices whenever required, and should attempt professions by choice. Parents and families must come forward and support their daughters and daughters-in-law in every possible dimension,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Dr Devika Vashisht, Presiding Officer, ICC, IIM Sirmaur delivered the welcome remarks during the inaugural.

Later during the day, two panel discussions were held. The speakers, including Prof Sanjram PK, IIT Indore; Dr Aradhna Malik, IIT Kharagpur; Prof Daisy Bora Talukar, Dibrugarh University, Assam; Prof Mary E John, JNU, New Delhi; Prof Azra Musavi, Aligarh Muslim University; Prof MP Ganesh, IIT Hyderabad and Dr Sabiha Hashami, IIT Goa, shared their valuable views on the seminar theme.

The event witnessed the participation of nearly 200 registered participants from across the country. They appreciated the initiative undertaken by IIM Sirmaur to sensitize stakeholders on various facets and issues relating to women and the girl child.