Terror Cases | SIA Conducts Raids in Jammu, Poonch

JAMMU, May 15: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in the Jammu region in connection with terror cases, officials said.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata Nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, they said.

The searches, which were aided by police, were part of an ongoing probe into cases of supporting terror activities, the officials said. (Agencies)