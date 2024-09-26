Terror activities fail to deter border voters to elect ‘own govt’ after 10 yrs

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 25: Undeterred by the terrorist activities in the Pir Panjal region of the Jammu Division, the voters in the border district of Rajouri lived to their tradition to vote with greater enthusiasm for the formation of their ‘own government’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

A festive look was apparently visible throughout this border district, as the people amidst fervour were seen gathered in various groups, near the polling stations in the urban and rural areas. The lanes and roads leading to polling booths/stations, were decorated with flags, elections symbols of various political parties and buntings. The pink and green polling booths also depicted a different and attractive look today. The voters were seen full of enthusiasm, celebrating the festival of democracy in this part of the region, after a long gap of ten years.

Without caring for the terrorist activities and the proximity to the Line of Control in the areas like Beripattan in Sunderbani, Jhangar, Sher Makri, Lam, Ladoka, Qila Darhal, Gambhir, Niaka Panjgrain, Kalaban and Manjakote area, voters started queuing up outside the polling stations since 7 am in the morning.

Additional deployment of paramilitary forces were noticed at the polling stations closer to the LOC while Army troops were also seen on high alert in the entire border belt to meet any challenge from across the LOC or to neutralize any strike by the terrorists. However, the polling was conducted peacefully in the entire border belt of Pir Panjal.

Dhangri village in Rajouri, which was targeted by the terrorists on the New Year day last year, resulting in the killing of seven of its residents and injuries to many others, people voted there with passion.

“We are expecting over 90 % polling here and this is the befitting reply to the terrorists, who want to disturb peace in Pir Panjal region,” former village Sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma told.

The elderly woman of the family, who lost both of her sons in the terror attack and was left alone, said that they believe in democracy and voted for a popular government in J&K. She narrated that the family was still waiting for the justice.

At polling station Lam, villager Mohd Rashid said,” It is my democratic right to cast vote. I am doing so to strengthen democracy and chose our own government after a long wait of 10 years.”

“We are hopeful that the next government will have a special focus on the remote border areas and improve the living standard of the people here. I appeal to all the people of this border belt to cast their valuable vote for the development of our area,” said Ch Romal Singh in Jhangar area of Nowshera.

“This is the last village on the Indian side and the long queues of voters shows people’s faith in democracy,” said Mohd Khurshid a resident of Niaka Panjgrain area of Manjakote.

He said there are a lot of issues facing the border villages like water, electricity, education infrastructure and various incomplete works under Rural Development and that of bunkers for the safety of people from cross-border shelling.

A first time voter at Thanamandi, Mohd Salim expressed his happiness for participating in the polling process. “The long wait to choose our MLA is over. We are thankful to the Government for granting the Schedule Tribe status to Paharis and we are hopeful that the next government will ensure improvement in Education and Health sectors in Rajouri district,” he added.

Another first time voter, Tanvi Raina at Rajouri said that she was feeling very happy and delighted to cast her vote for the first time. She said every one must participate in this democratic exercise for the welfare and development of healthy society.

“The election is taking place today after 10 years. So, there is keenness among the people to vote,” said Surinder Singh at Qila Darhal.

Another local, Karnail Singh however, expected a good turnout and said the people are busy with farming activities and may join in the afternoon. He said despite closer to the LOC there is no fear among the voters. They are casting their vote fearlessly. He said with the presence of Army they feel secure.

Popularly known as Pir Panjal region, the two districts Rajouri and Poonch, along with Reasi district and three Central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam today voted in the second phase of elections. The polling was held in all 3502 polling stations across 26 Assembly Constituencies . In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters.