Seven generations of NC-Cong can’t restore Art 370: Chouhan

Addresses election rally at Arnia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and veteran BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan today dared NC patriarch, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that their seven generations can’t restore the controversial Article 370 annulled by Narendra Modi Government in 2019.

Addressing an election rally in border town of Arnia in Bishnah Assembly segment he reminded the NC and Congress leaders that “It is the Government of Nrendra Modi and you will never succeed in your designs of restoring the Article 370 with the help of China under the Modi rule”.

Click here to watch video

Appealing the people to vote for BJP candidate, Dr Rajiv Bhagat on October 1 Assembly elections and ensure his victory he said “You (voters of Bishnah) have to take a pledge to ensure victory of BJP candidate for their better future including youth and women”.

Maintaining that he has innate relation with Arnia and its people, he assured them that during his next visit he will stay in this border village and have tea with the people of the area.

Chouhan highlighted various developmental schemes for the welfare of people launched by Modi Government and said that Rs 18000 will be deposited in the account of an elderly woman in every family for their economic upliftment. He said the Ladli Beti is another scheme launched by Modi Government for empowerment and economic upliftment of girl child while through Lakhpati Dedi scheme Modi Government wants to make the women folk of this country economically independent.

The Union Minister said that Narendra Modi’s is the first Government in the country which took keen interest for the upliftment and empowerment of women and maintained that through Lakhpati Dedi we want that the income of every woman should be over one lakh every year so that she is not dependent on any one for her day today expenses.

Chouhan said that BJP will also allot five Marlas of land to women for construction of houses who have no houses to live. He said our commitment is to provide employment avenues to people and since Modi Government came to power at Delhi many steps were taken in this regard.

The Union Minister assured that after BJP coming to power in J&K it will provide five lakh jobs to youth and the decision in this regard will be taken in the first Cabinet meeting.

Chouhan said “Children in MP call me Mama because he as Chief Minister I dedicated myself for their welfare,”. “We gave laptops to the poor children whose parents could not afford the same,” the Union Minister added.

He asked people vote for BJP means vote for peace, and rejection of those parties which want to restore 370 and revival of terrorism in J&K. He assured the people that after electing the Dr Rajiv Bhagat he will work for the welfare of the people of his constituency and appealed them that on October 1 they should press the button of Kamal (Lotus) to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate.

Former MLA and senior BJP leader Ashwani Sharma also addressed the gathering and asked people to ensure victory of BJP candidate for their better future.

Later, Shivraj Chouhan and Union Minister of PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh addressed a public rally in favour of BJP candidate Vijay Sharma at Hariya Chak in Hiranagar.