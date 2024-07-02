Term of Rakesh Dubey as Administrator JCCBL extended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: The Government today extended the term of Rakesh Dubey, as Administrator of the Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) here today.

An order in this regard was issued by the Cooperative Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Dubey, a JKAS officer is currently serving as Joint Registrar (Banking & Finance) Cooperative Societies, J&K.

Dubey will continue as the Administrator of the Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (JCCBL) effective from July 1, 2024, for a period of two months or until the Professional Board of the Bank is reconstituted, whichever occurs first.