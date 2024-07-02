Wrestlers Razak, Dillar share Bambyal Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Wrestler Razak of Mallerkotla in Punjab and Dillar Khan of J&K Police shared annual Bambyal (Nagrota) Dangal title 2024 in the first malli main bout that lasted for 26 minutes at village Bambyal here today.

The prize money for the 1st malli bout of Rs 1,00,000 was equally distributed to both the wrestlers. Annual Bambyal Dangal was organized by Bambyal Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Bashir Ahmed Kohli (President), Dr. Manzoor Hussain and Kartar Chand.

President Yuva Rajput Sabha Vikram Singh Chib and former President Yuva Rajput Sabha Rajan Singh (Happy) were the guests of honour. Prominent persons present on the occasion were Sub- Inspector Ishfaq Ahmed, ASI Balbir Singh and Sumit Singh of Nagrota.

Second malli main bout was won by Fiza of J&K Police of Billawar (Kathua) who defeated Sujay of Rohtak in Haryana. Winner Fiza was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 45,000 while runner-up Wrestler Sujay got Rs 30,000.

Third malli bout was won by Shubam of Guru Hanuman Akhara Delhi who defeated wrestler Akib of Billawar (Kathua). The winner was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while the runner –up wrestler got Rs 11,000.

In all 45 bouts were played in the Dangal and Rs 3,50,000 was distributed as cash prizes among the winner and runner-up wrestlers by chief guest Shiv Kumar Sharma.