Tera Kitchen launches Mobile Apps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Jan 15: Tera Kitchen, a cloud kitchen based in Jammu City, is now serving up delectable dishes right at your doorstep. The kitchen has introduced a user-friendly mobile app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling patrons to conveniently place orders and enjoy the added perk of a flat 10% discount on every order made through the app.

Tera Kitchen is a flagship venture under Tera Group, a pioneering startup consortium. The kitchen boasts an extensive menu featuring mouth-watering delights that promise to satiate diverse palates. The newly launched mobile app enhances the ordering experience, making it not only efficient but also cost-effective with exclusive discounts for app users.

In addition to its digital presence, Tera Kitchen has collaborated with popular food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, ensuring that their flavorsome offerings are accessible to a wider audience from 11 AM to 1 AM daily. The kitchen takes pride in delivering quality and hygiene at affordable rates, making any occasion a memorable gastronomic experience.