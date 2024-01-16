LG Ladakh holds meeting with officials of Finance & Planning Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 15: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting with officials of the Finance Department and Planning Department.

He informed the officials about the complaints from public representatives/institutions regarding the non-clearance/allocation of funds for project works in a time-bound manner which leads to delays. He asked the officials of Finance and Planning Department to work in close coordination with each other to remove bottlenecks and to ensure that there is smooth functioning of the UT Administration and the completion of projects on time.

LG asked the officials of the Finance and Planning Departments to prepare a running calendar with file names, the date on which the file is received, the target date for its disposal and remarks about disposal. He asked the officials to instruct other employees of the Finance and Planning Departments to follow the calendar and dispose the files on time to avoid delays. He also instructed the Finance Department to pay the salaries of employees, including contractual and outsourced staff, on time and release funds for projects on time.

LG also met the Director of Industries and Commerce, Mohd Nazir Sheikh, JKAS and the Assistant Directors of Handloom and Handicraft departments.

He inquired about the preparation for the upcoming Enchanting Ladakh at Dilli Haat in Delhi and the number of artisans taking part in the event. He also asked Nazir to guide both the Assistant Directors to ensure maximum sales of the products of artisans from Ladakh and also to incorporate marketing techniques to ensure that the artisans avail maximum benefit from the event. He also asked both the assistant directors to guide artisans.

LG also asked Nazir to ensure the proper sale of products at Brand Ladakh Emporium in New Delhi.