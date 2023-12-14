Temps in Kashmir to drop further: Dir MeT

Season’s coldest temp in Srinagar at -5.4

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Dec 14: The Meteorological Department Kashmir today said that temperatures in Kashmir may dip further in the coming days and fall to below minus 7 Degree Celsius.

Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Excelsior that cold conditions in Kashmir will intensify and continue till December 24.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

He said that the temperature in Srinagar may dip below minus 6.0 degrees Celsius and below minus 7.0 degrees Celsius in the hills of Kashmir.

Ahmad attributed the extreme temperatures in Srinagar and its adjoining areas to increased pollution. “In Srinagar the pollution levels are due to brick kilns, stubble burning and increased vehicular traffic. The pollution leads to poor solarisation of the earth leading to dip in temperatures,” he said.

The MeT Director has cautioned the drivers to drive carefully during early and late hours due to low visibility. “This leads to mishaps and drivers should take precautions while driving,” he said.

In the meantime, Kashmir is freezing under an intense cold wave with Srinagar city recording the coldest night of this season even as the minimum settled several degrees below freezing point across the Valley today.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius today which was slightly lower than previous night’s minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest minimum temperature recorded this winter in the city.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

The intense cold wave conditions in the Valley has resulted in freezing of several water bodies while water supply pipes in many areas have also frozen.