No place for terrorism in J&K now

Union Home Minister has extended a cordial invitation to the youth of Kashmir who bear arms to lay down their weapons, emphasising that there will be no tolerance for individuals sympathetic to terrorists. In a stern declaration, HM articulated that those with a track record of engaging in stone-pelting or any association with terrorism would be disqualified from securing Government employment in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, he underscored an ongoing process of terminating the employment of Government officials found to have links with terrorism.

The resolution of the intricate dilemmas posed by terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is unmistakably evident, having reached a substantial culmination. The annals of the past year bear testament to the conspicuous absence of any incidents of stone-pelting or disruptive shutdowns. The Governmental response to bolstering counter-terrorism measures has ascended to unprecedented heights, with the meticulous scrutiny of digital data effectively pinpointing and apprehending sympathizers. Once exposed, the inexorable course of the law unfolds, entailing the forfeiture of properties amassed through hawala channels, judicial trial, and eventual incarceration. Those harbouring the illusion of perpetuating their nefarious activities with impunity find themselves grievously mistaken, presently languishing behind bars.

The ascendancy of security forces is now unequivocal, exemplified by prompt and commensurate retaliatory measures against any manifestation of terrorist activity, be it major or minor. The Home Minister’s sagacious pronouncement in the Rajya Sabha accurately delineates the prevailing window of opportunity for misguided youth to renounce their arms and embrace a mainstream existence. A plethora of schemes beckons the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, facilitating the pursuit of their aspirations, including scholarships for admission to professional colleges, loans for e-taxi ventures, the establishment of independent MSME units, coaching classes, and skill development initiatives meticulously dispersed across every district.

The resounding success of the extensive Khelo India project has forged numerous medal-winning luminaries from the region, attaining unprecedented accolades at the just-concluded National Games in Goa. The resounding achievement underscores the transformative power of sports in shaping the destiny of youth. Concurrently, ongoing developmental projects and an influx of tourists into the valley further augment employment prospects, rendering engagement in anti-national activities patently superfluous.

The stern pronouncement from the administration elucidates that the omnipresent watch extends to social media, and any endeavour to disrupt the prevailing peace and harmony will be met with severe reprisals. Even acts as audacious as facilitating recruitment on behalf of terrorist organisations are unequivocally classified as tantamount to terrorist activities themselves. Noteworthy dismissals of Government employees, including prominent union leaders such as the DAK President and the PRO of Kashmir University, underscore the unyielding stance against any vestiges of subversion. The era of gun culture has reached its terminus, yielding a new age characterised by peace and prosperity. Periodically, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are demonstrating their prowess across diverse fields, garnering accolades, and contributing to the advancement of the Union Territory.

The relentless toil of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and allied agencies has indubitably contributed to this paradigm shift. Commendation is due to the Government for unwaveringly supporting the endeavours of security agencies. The Home Minister’s resolute commitment and pragmatic approach underscore that his words are not to be taken lightly. It is incumbent upon the youth to grasp the extended hand and seamlessly integrate into mainstream life. Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is unequivocally consigned to the annals of history.