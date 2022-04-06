Srinagar, April 6: A tempo driver has been killed in a “cylinder blast” outside Botanical Garden in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, the police said on Wednesday.
According to the officials, the explosion took place when the driver opened the rear door of the vehicle near the parking area. The driver, who suffered grievous injuries in the blast, later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. (Agencies)
Tempo driver killed in ‘cylinder blast’ outside Botanical Garden in J&K’s Srinagar
