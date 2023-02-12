Temp Falls Below Sub-Zero Level In Kashmir, Parts Of Jammu; Gulmarg Records Minus 13.5°C

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 12: The minimum temperature witnessed a fall as most places in Jammu and Kashmir recorded below sub-zero temperature with Gulmarg recording minus 13.5°C on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 13.5°C against minus 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 7.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 4.7°C against minus 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 5.8°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. It was 4.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C (below normal by 1.8°C), Batote minus 0.7°C (below normal by 3.3°C), Katra 5.0°C (3.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 2.2°C (2.4°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.2°C, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected for the next few days.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.