President Appoints BD Mishra As New Lieutenant Governor Of Ladakh

JAMMU, Feb 12: The President of India on Sunday appointed Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory after accepting the resignation of R.K Mathur as the LG of the Union territory.

President’s Secretariat, in an official communication, announced the appointment of BD Mishra as the new LG of Ladakh. Mishra was formerly as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of AP, appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh,” it said.

Mathur was appointed as the first LG in October 2019.

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Adbul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.