Technology is driving revolution in Military Affairs: CDS Gen Chauhan

NEW DELHI, May 11: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday said that technology is driving the revolution in Military Affairs and underscored the need for amalgamation of present technologies and investment in future emerging technologies.

Addressing a gathering of scientists and engineers of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on the occasion of National Technology Day, the CDS accentuated the nation’s historical prowess in science and technology, encouraging the revival of the imaginative spirit to realise the technologies necessary for national security, an official statement said.

He said, “It was time to reflect on the remarkable advancements made in science and technology that have shaped our nation’s progress and also an opportunity to recognise the tireless efforts of our scientists, engineers, and innovators who work diligently to propel our nation forward”.

Gen Chauhan commended the DAE for its unwavering commitment to advancing science and technology for the betterment of the nation.

He also extended his warmest wishes to the DAE and its members on National Technology Day and wished for the efforts to continue as India marches forward on the path of progress and innovation.

Moreover, the CDS also inaugurated a two-day thematic programme on ‘Atoms for Society: Securing Water, Food & Health’ at BARC, Mumbai. (UNI)