Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, DC Office, Bhoria, PHE, Sunjwan, Narwal, Railway Complex, Trikuta Nagar, Bathindi, Transport Nagar, Chowadhi, Sidhra, Janipur, Jhajjar Kotli, Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 12 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Bantalab, Radio Station, CRPF, Lakshmipuram, Chinore, Exchange, AYUSH Hospital, Keran, Rajinder Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 13 from 7 am to 9 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Ramgarh and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 13 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Super Speciality Hospital will remain affected on May 14 from 7 am to 9 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Ramsoo, Neel, Ukhral, Khari, Shebibi and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 12, 13 and 14 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Sai Kalan, Khanachak, Salehar, Khour, Makhanpur, Kool, Kalian, Rathana, Jinder Mehlu and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 12 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Aquaf Market, Bahu Plaza, Shastri Nagar, Div Com. Office and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 12 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kamore, Rangoor Camp, Barota and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 14 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Industrial Area Bhagthali and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 12 from 9 am to 1 pm.