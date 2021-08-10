Teams to monitor daily attendance of Jammu Secretariat employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: The Government today constituted teams of officers for monitoring daily attendance of employees working in various department of Civil Secretariat Jammu.

The teams shall conduct surprise checks of all departments at 10 AM as well as 5 PM and report un-authorized absence of employees to the General Administration Department for appropriate disciplinary action.

Total five teams, comprising two officers in each, have been constituted and assigned specific working days for surprise check.

Officers in the teams, include Veerji Hangloo, Spl Secy Public Grievances and Vikas Verma, Dy Secy GAD (Monday); Kusum Vadyal, Spl Secy, Industries & Commerce and Girdhari Lal, Dy Secy GAD (Tuesday); Pawan Singh Rathore, Spl Secy, Hospitality & Protocol Department and Dr Mohammad Usman Khan, Dy Secy GAD ( Wednesday); Shiv Kumar Gupta, Spl Secy Social Welfare Department and Mohit Raina, Under Secy GAD ( Thursday); Mohd Nazir Sheikh, Spl Secy, Food, civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department and Rameshwar Kumar, Under Secy GAD (Friday).