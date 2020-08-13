Team sent to Rajouri: IGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, today said that a police team headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank has left for Rajouri to complete the legal formalities in alleged fake encounter case.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a full dress rehearsal parade at SK Stadium in Srinagar today, the IGP said that police is working on two aspects of the July 18 Shopian encounter case. “One is that we will go for DNA cross examination of slain with the three families that claim three militants killed were their wards. Second is to check their call details to find out whether they were in touch with militants”, he said.

“We have already taken the DNA samples of all three slain,” the IGP said, adding that “today a team headed by DySP Wajahat has left for Rajouri to complete the legal formalities.”

“After three families filed a missing complaint in Peru Police Post in Rajouri, we took the case seriously. No conclusion can be drawn at this point,” he said.

The families of three missing youth from Rajouri had recently claimed that the pictures of three slain killed on July 18 encounter at Ashmipora, Shopian were their wards, who were working as labourers in Shopian district and were living in a rented accommodation.

Social media was abuzz with the posts from netizens that the encounter that took place on July 18 at Shopian was “stage managed.” The Army had taken social media reports seriously and issued a statement that “it was investigating the matter.”

About the Independence day preparations, the IGP Kashmir said that fool proof security arrangements have been put in place and there will be ground and aerial surveillance to keep the eye on suspects. “All security agencies are maintaining a close synergy to foil any possible attack by militants”, he added.

Kumar said that they will ensure smooth conduct of ID function.

“Militant presence is there but we are ready to foil all their plans and ensure smooth conduct of I-Day function across Kashmir including Srinagar,” he added.

He urged people to cooperate with the security forces during the frisking operations that have been intensified across the Valley especially the capital city of Srinagar.