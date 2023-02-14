Team RTO Jammu Launches Special Drive To Check Violations By School Buses

JAMMU, Feb 14: A team of Motor Vehicles Department, headed by RTO, Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra, today laid special naka at different locations of Jammu City to check violation of the various visible offences under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

During the checking, the enforcement drive was carried out at different locations and nearly 52 School Buses were checked and 23 School Buses were booked/Challaned for various violations such as diversion of route permit, carrying students in private vehicles, carrying excess students in School Buses, plying without fitness, without Permit and without Speed Limiting Device. A strict warning was given to the drivers of school Buses to keep the documents of the vehicles intact in future.

The enforcement team comprised Esha Chib, Mohammad Saleem ARTO (HQ), Jammu, Tara Mani Sharma, ARTO (Flying Squad), Motor vehicles Inspectors Anupam Gandotra and Ranjeev Bhasin and staff.