Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, Known For ‘Nukkad’ And ‘Lagaan’, Dies

Mumbai, Feb 14: Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in popular DD serial “Nukkad” and films such as “Lagaan” and “Chak De! India”, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital here, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar.

He was in his early 70s.

The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar said.