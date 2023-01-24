‘Teacher’ Who Managed Entry Into Education Department On Fake Documents Expelled

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: School Education Department Kashmir has terminated the services of a teacher who had managed to get entry into the department 13 years ago by producing fake appointment orders.

Quoting an order, that chief education officer Srinagar in a letter in November 2022 has reported that the service book of a ‘imposter’ working as teacher in government school reveal an entry to the effect that he has been appointed as teacher in 2009 under RBA category, after being selected by the JK Service Selection Board.”

“In order to ascertain the genuineness of his appointment order, the original order issued by DSEK on December-12-2009 appointment Service Selection Board were verified and it has been found that his name does not figure anywhere in the original appointment order nor original select list of JKSSB,” the order read.

It read the delinquent ‘teacher’ was placed under suspension and attached to DSEK and he had failed to report to the directorate, in compliance with the ibid order.

It read that the matter got enquired by the Joint Director (Central) who has conducted an in-depth enquiry and reported that the appointment order showing to have been issued in his favour is fake and forged and the fraudster has managed his entry in the department by producing fake appointment order.

“He therefore has deceived the authorities, while drawing illegal wages from the government exchequer.”

“The ‘delinquent teacher’ has responded to the show cause notice and submitted the reply January-10-2023 through speed post, which was thoroughly examined and found devoid of merit for reconsideration,” it read.

It read the appointment order purportedly issued in favour of the ‘fraudster’ being not issued by DSEK is treated to be null and void and non-est in the eyes of law.”

“Consequently, any benefit derived out of the said fake Order shall be immediately recovered and criminal proceedings shall be initiated against the said person,” it said. (KNO)