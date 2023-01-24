Republic Day 2023 | Full Dress Rehearsal Held In M A Stadium

Div Com inspects Parade, takes the salute

JAMMU, JANUARY 24: The full dress rehearsal for celebration of Republic Day 2023 was held on Tuesday here in M A Stadium Jammu with patriotic fervor and amid tight security arrangements.

The contingents of Army, CRPF, JKP, SSB, NCC cadets and school students presented an impressive March past.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar inspected the Parade and took the salute.

School children and artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages presented a colorful cultural programme featuring theme based presentations.

Dare-Devils of Jammu and Kashmir Police astounded the audience by presenting spectacular stunts.

The athletes of J&K Sports Council also presented stunning Gymnastic performances. The cultural presentations depicted composite culture of Jammu Kashmir, Government initiatives for social and economic emancipation of weaker sections of the society. It also featured patriotic based presentations, folk music and dance.

The Social Welfare Department, Information Technology Department, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (Umeed) also presented cultural presentations depicting their achievements and initiatives.

Among others Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal, besides Heads of Departments and other civil and police Officers were present on the occasion.