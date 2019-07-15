Taufel says umpires made ‘error of judgement’ in giving 6 overthrows, ICC declines comment

LONDON/MELBOURNE: Former international umpire Simon Taufel Monday said officials standing in the World Cup final made an “error of judgement” in awarding six runs, instead of five, to England for an overthrow, an observation that the ICC refused to react on.

Luck smiled on England midway through the final over of their innings when a throw from New Zealand fielder Martin Guptill deflected off the bat of Stokes and ran to the boundary. England tied the match and the ensuing Super Over before winning on boundary count on Sunday.

“It’s a clear mistake.. it’s an error of judgment. They (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six,” Taufel, a five-time ICC Umpire of the Year, told foxsports.com.au.

The ICC refused to make a comment with a spokesperson simply saying, “The umpires take decisions in the field of play with their interpretations of the rules and we don’t comment on any decisions as a matter of policy.”

Taufel, a highly-regarded ex-Australian umpire, is now a part of the MCC’s laws sub-committee that makes the rules governing cricket.

Law 19.8, pertaining to ‘Overthrow or wilful act of fielder’, states: “If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.”

The bizarre incident took place in the fourth ball of the final over at the Lord’s.

TV replays showed Adil Rashid and Stokes had not yet crossed for their second run when Guptill released the ball from the deep.

However, on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus added six runs to England total following the incident — four runs for the ball reaching the boundary plus two for running between the wickets by the batsmen.

Taufel also defended the officials.

“In the heat of what was going on, they thought there was a good chance the batsmen had crossed at the instant of the throw,” Taufel said.

“Obviously TV replays showed otherwise. The difficulty you (umpires) have here is you’ve got to watch batsmen completing runs, then change focus and watch for the ball being picked up, and watch for the release (of the throw),” Taufel said.

“You also have to watch where the batsmen are at that exact moment.”

He acknowledged the call “influenced the game” but added, “It’s unfair on England, New Zealand and the umpires involved to say it decided the outcome”. (AGENCIES)

ARTS-SUPER 30-COLLECTION

‘Super 30’ sees phenomenal Bo win, mints Rs 50.76 cr

NEW DELHI, July 15:

The numbers are proof that the most anticipated release of the year, ‘Super 30’, is charting its way with massive Box Office numbers.

Over the first weekend, the film has collected a massive Rs 50.76 crore. The first day, Friday witnessed the Hrithik Roshan starrer collected an impressive Rs 11.83 crore springing to Rs 18.19 crore on Saturday, followed by a hiked Rs 20.74 crore by Sunday, amassing a total of Rs 50.76 crore in totality, which is a great collection for a relevant and inspiring film like ‘Super 30’.

What is to be taken into consideration is the fact that despite the weekend seeing two of the biggest sports matches, one being with England vs. New Zealand, World Cup 2019 and the other one being the very loved Wimbledon match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic which are easily the most followed and most watched, ‘Super 30’ managed to see an increase in the number of people taking to the theatres to watch their favourite superstar play the most different role of his career and continues to show an upward trend with a phenomenal word of mouth for the film.

The major highlight of the film is that it’s winning both at the commercial and critical aspect of it and over the weekend the theatres saw a high footfall which is a direct proof that people are loving it, and ‘Super 30’ wave is spreading far and wide making is a must watch for one and all.

Hrithik shines as Anand Kumar, a Bihar based mathematician who trains underprivileged kids for IIT-JEE Mains, as he has comfortably gotten into the skin of the character and given an incredible performance.

‘Super 30’ addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

It features Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents ‘Super 30’, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hit the theatres on July 12, globally and continues its winning streak- all across.

(AGENCIES)