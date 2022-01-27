Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran meets PM ahead of Air India handover

New Delhi, Jan 27: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital before formal takeover of Air India.

“Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet after the meeting.

Chandrasekaran is also scheduled to meet key officials of the Central government before the formal handing over ceremony of Air India.

Tata Group, which originally founded Air India, is set to regain its ownership after a gap of 69 years.

Last year, Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, won the bid to acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding of Government of India in Air India along with equity shareholding of Air India in AIXL and Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS).

Tata Group has won the bid for acquiring 100 per cent stake in Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. (AGENCIES)