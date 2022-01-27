Devender Rana calls on Lt Governor

Jammu, Jan 27: Former Legislator and senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and raised various issues of public importance.

Rana had a detailed interaction with the Lt Governor, wherein he projected several demands and issues pertaining to the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; Age Relaxation issue of the aspirants of Combined Competitive Exams; Regularization of daily wagers; Expediting pending Class-IV recruitment, besides joining issue of compilers and concerns of BSF/CISF aspirants and vocational trainers.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is formulating development plans and policies reflective of needs & aspirations of the people of J&K and assured him of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.

The Lt Governor urged Rana to continue his endeavors for promoting public welfare on all fronts.