Jammu, Jan 27: Former Legislator and senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and raised various issues of public importance.
Rana had a detailed interaction with the Lt Governor, wherein he projected several demands and issues pertaining to the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; Age Relaxation issue of the aspirants of Combined Competitive Exams; Regularization of daily wagers; Expediting pending Class-IV recruitment, besides joining issue of compilers and concerns of BSF/CISF aspirants and vocational trainers.
The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is formulating development plans and policies reflective of needs & aspirations of the people of J&K and assured him of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.
The Lt Governor urged Rana to continue his endeavors for promoting public welfare on all fronts.
Devender Rana calls on Lt Governor
