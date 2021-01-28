Tata Nexon EV celebrates 1st anniversary of successfully driving eMobility revolution in India

mumbai, Jan 28: Auto major, Tata Motors on Thursday announced the first anniversary celebrations of its popular electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV.

Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle, commanding a market share of 64 pc (YTD FY21).

Much admired for its design, zero emission technology, accessibility, performance, connected features and above all, really low operating costs, close to 3000 families are currently enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving the Nexon EV and proud of reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 100,000 trees each year.

Speaking about the one-year milestone, Shailesh Chandra ? President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “It has been a remarkable year for the Nexon EV in India. Since its launch, it has consistently emerged as a market leader in its segment. Conceptualised with the idea of making EVs a mainstream choice in India, the brand Nexon EV delights its customers with a balanced mix of superior performance, advanced features and adequate driving range, making it an aspirational electric car .”

To mark the occasion of the first anniversary of its Nexon EV, Tata Motors unveiled a specially produced film that tracks the Nexon EVs journey from being one of the first aspirational electric SUVs in the country to leading the EV revolution in India.

From introducing the idea of an electric future to democratizing the adoption of EVs, the film delves into interesting features and experiences with this indigenously developed vehicle and can be viewed at click here. Tata Motors is also organising several interesting engagement initiatives including EV tours and mileage rallies for customers and enthusiasts to enjoy and experience the Nexon EV even better.

Tata Motors has partnered with relevant Tata group companies to launch the ‘Tata uniEVerse’, an enabling ecosystem to catalyze the adoption of electric vehicles in India with thrust on local manufacturing of key components and development of supporting infrastructure.

With Tata Power, the company has established a robust process towards installing home charger at the residence of every Nexon EV customer. Tata Power also has the largest network of CCS2 fast chargers (compatible with Nexon EV).

Till date, the company has set up more than 300 charging stations in 26 cities and on several prominent intercity routes across India. It is planning to scale this up to 700, across most major cities and highways by March 2021. (UNI)