Tata Motors launches ‘Saarthi Aaram Kendra’ for driver welfare in India

MUMBAI, May 31: Auto major Tata Motors in conjunction with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the largest commercial oil company in India, launched an innovative, industry-first driver welfare initiative, ‘Saarthi Aaram Kendra’.

The initiative provides pit stops for drivers to take rest, thereby supporting their physical and mental well-being. The first of many, Saarthi Aaram Kendras, was inaugurated at Bawal, which is located on India’s busiest National highway-NH8.

Enabling driver welfare and safety has always been the foremost priority for Tata Motors and Indian Oil. The Saarthi Aaram Kendra is a step forward towards recognising the efforts of commercial vehicle saarthis by providing them access to basic amenities on the go.

The facility has been comprehensively designed to have an end-to-end solution for the saarthis, which includes restrooms, restaurant, secured parking with CCTV camera, self-cooking, launderette, open bathing facility, barber shop, clean drinking water facility, TV and Wi-Fi. Saarthis can also avail truck related services from the vehicle service workshop available within the premises.

As a part of the commitment towards the saarthi community, Tata Motors recently also introduced an initiative, under the banner of ‘Tata Motors Samarth’, a program, which covers areas like accidental insurance, hospitalisation cover, financial counselling and educational assistance packages for their children, in order to achieve economic, social and health wellbeing of the saarthis and their families.

Along the same lines, Indian Oil through its Large Format ROs and ‘Sarai’ has ensured comfort to long distance drivers. Regular eye check-ups under the name ‘Ujala’, training on safe driving practices, distribution of driver kits are few other initiatives Indian Oil has taken up for the welfare of drivers.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Girish Wagh, president – CVBU, Tata Motors Limited, said, ”At Tata Motors, ensuring road safety and comfort to our Saarthis is our priority. Saarthi Aaram Kendra is an initiative offering basic facilities on the go to the commercial vehicle saarthis. It offers an environment wherein saarthis will easily have access to their basic needs, this, in turn, will help them de-stress after long journeys and thereby improve their overall efficiency. We are glad to associate with IndianOil for this initiative bringing comfort and safety to the saarthis. In the initial phase, around 100+ saarthis will benefit every day at this facility, which will be gradually scaled up.”

Mr Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales), IndianOil, said, ”IndianOil and Tata Motors have come together for various business tie-ups in the past and this new joint initiative on driver welfare activity will further improve the goodwill towards driver community. IndianOil has always pioneered in taking various driver-centric initiatives at most of its highway retail outlets. Saarthi Aaram Kendra is another such unique initiative taken in this direction to cater to the daily needs of commercial vehicle drivers in a more efficient manner which will provide a feeling of homestay to them at our Retail outlets.”

