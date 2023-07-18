Tata Motors launches high-performance, technologically advanced range of gensets

Mumbai, July 18: Tata Motors, leading automobile company, has launched the new-generation, cutting edge range of gensets in India. Backed by the reliable and technologically advanced CPCB IV+ (Central Pollution Control Board IV+) compliant Tata Motors engines, the high-performance gensets are available in 25kVA to 125kVA configurations.

The new range of Tata Motors Gensets are more fuel efficient and come with strong block loading capability, which provides lower operating costs and uninterrupted power delivery for businesses. Designed, developed and tested at Tata Motors’ top-notch R&D facility, Tata Motors engines that power these gensets are perfectly suited for diverse applications.

Commenting on the launch, R Ramakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Spares and Non Vehicular Business Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to introduce top-of-the-line Tata Motors Gensets to the Indian market.

These advanced Gensets further strengthen our commitment to empower India’s industries, infrastructure and progress. The state-of-the-art gensets deliver an enhanced performance, are more fuel-efficient and come with a strong block loading capability that ensures lower operating costs and uninterrupted power delivery for businesses. I am confident that the advanced range of new gensets, backed by a strong pan India customer support, will be beneficial for all business.”

The new range of Tata Motors Gensets are powered by greener, cleaner families of Tata Motors engines which are more fuel efficient and compact. The gensets are designed and developed to offer peace-of-mind to the customers and cater to diverse industries that include medium and small enterprises, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, telecom, rental application, offices and warehouses, among others.

(UNI)