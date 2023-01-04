Tata Motors completes onboarding 500,000 vehicles on data platform Tether

BENGALURU (Karnataka), Jan 4: Tata Motors completed onboarding 500,000 vehicles onto the connected vehicle platform (CVP) that caters to its entire range of commercial, passenger and electric vehicles, Tata Elxsi said on Wednesday.

In early 2019, Tata Motors collaborated with Tata Elxsi to adopt and adapt the Tether connected vehicle platform (CVP) towards a common standard technology stack to deliver scalability, differentiated features, high performance and expandable to Industry 4.0 to transform their internal operations, according to a statement from Tata Elxsi shared with exchanges. This would help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) convert data and insights into enhanced customer experience, lower costs, and in monetisation, the company said.

Tether, Tata Elxsi’s connected vehicle platform (CVP), is a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) data platform that enables automotive customers to offer a range of customer-centric and digitally-enhanced features.

With customer-centric features, the CVP aims to improve the user’s comfort, convenience, and safety, the company statement said. Automotive customers means companies in the territory that are original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars or light trucks.

Tata Motors deployed the Tether CVP under the brands of Fleet Edge for commercial vehicles, iRA for passenger vehicles and Zconnect for electric vehicles, which offer features like track and trace, geo-fencing and alerts, driver behaviour monitoring, and fuel-efficiency monitoring, Tata Elxsi said.

In addition, they enable secure and selective access to the platform and relevant data with its wider partner ecosystem, including dealers, and suppliers, to enrich customer experience.

Tether CVP was built as a modular platform, which can be scaled up to offer a wide range of solutions with third-party applications through application programming interfaces (APIs).

In addition, it is a fifth-generation (5G)-ready platform with additional capabilities that would serve OEMs.

Rajendra Petkar President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said, “In line with Tata Motors stated objective of offering differentiated products based on our CESS philosophy (connected, electrified, safe and shared), we are delighted to have partnered with Tata Elxsi…”

Tata Elxsi brings strong automotive electronics experience, coupled with an excellent understanding of cloud-based applications, data governance and latest user experience capabilities.

Manoj Raghavan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Elxsi, said, “We congratulate Tata Motors and are proud to be a strategic partner to help them in achieving their vision for the future of mobility that is connected, electric, safe and shared.” (ANI)